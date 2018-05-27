Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Katherine Heigl will be arriving to 'Suits' in season 8, and has been opening up about her character in the series. Her Royal Highness, Meghan Markle has exited her role in 'Suits' for obvious reasons, and will be replaced in one of the show's leading roles by former 'Grey's Anatomy' star Katherine Heigl. Bringing new character Samantha into the fold, Heigl is excited for the world to be introduced to her next big TV gig. As the character's a new one, not much is known about her, but there have been some teasers promising that she'll be shaking up the series in a way not seen before.–CM