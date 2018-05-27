Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak’s wife Amira Khattak was stopped from boarding the plane at Bacha Khan Airport on Saturday. According to media reports, the chief minister’s wife was about to board the plane for a US-bound flight from Peshawar at Bacha Khan Airport when she was offloaded. Sources said that the wife of the chief minister was offloaded for not having travel documents and National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). Amira Khattak had to depart for the US at 9 am on Saturday.