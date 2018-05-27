Share:

LODHRAN - The Computerised Land Record Centre established here to facilitate the people has become corruption hub as no task is done without greasing the officials' palm, it is learnt.

The centre was aimed to save the people from the fraud of patwaris for getting the copies of their property documents. But unfortunately, it could not turn out to be beneficial for the people as without giving bribe, the people have to go back without getting their tasks done. In Land Record Centre, only influential people and those who give bribe can get their work done. However, the poor have to leave record centre in disappointment.

In the scorching heat no arrangements for sunshade or drinking water have been made while the people have to stand in queues waiting for their turn.

During a survey, Nadeem, Shakir, Abdullah and Riaz said that they have been coming to the Land Record Centre for a few days to get the copies of their land records but no one was listening to them and they would have to return back home without the documents. They added that those bribe the officers were invited to the offices and offered tea and all of their work was done in a few minutes.

Some days ago, two in-charges of Land Record Centre named Shahzeb and Saleem Channar were arrested by Anti-Corruption Establishment team for receiving bribe and sent behind bars. Newly appointed Assistant Director Tayyab Bhatti, LR Land Record Centre Mohsin Watoo and In-charge SIR Malik Mubashir have also carried the torch of corruption.

According to the sources Tayyab Bhatti and Mohsan Watoo have allegedly paid bribe to be transferred to this branch while Tayyab Bhatti and his partner Mohsin Wattoo have made Sheikh Mukhtiar, Munshi Adnan and Aslam Ghuloo their agents. The sources alleged that the agents had been given land record centre on contract for Rs200,000 on daily basis.

To receive heavy bribe, the official put fake stay on the alienation of land and then demand heavy bribe to remove it, they said. In the last few days, Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sheikh Abbas Raza's two-acre land was registered and when he allegedly refused to pay the bribe, fake stay was put on its alienation.

The deputy commissioner of Lodhran is also helpless in front of Computer Land Record Centre's corrupt staff as despite complaining to the DC and AC repeatedly their corruption continues unabated.

The people of Lodhran and social circles have demanded Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar should take a note of the situation and take strict action against the corrupt officials.