NUREMBERG:- Sweden's Johanna Larsson secured her second WTA singles title with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 clay court win over American Alison Riske in the Nuremberg final on Saturday. It was the fifth career final for 29-year-old Larsson, who is ranked 97th in the world. Her previous title came at Bastad en 2015. In the semifinals, the 105th-ranked Riske defeated Kirsten Flipkens 6-3, 6-1. Larsson sealed her place in Saturday's decider with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over the eighth-seeded Katerina Siniakova.–AFP