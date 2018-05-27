Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: A 25-year-old man was beaten with wooden sticks to death over suspicion of having illicit relations with a woman here the other day. Father of the deceased identified as Sanaullah told the Miana Gondal police that four suspects thrashed his son with wooden sticks over suspicion of developing illicit relations with a woman, their relative. As a result, Sanaullah sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Malakwal THQ Hospital for medical treatment. He died on the way. The

police received post-mortem report of the deceased and registered an FIR against four suspects on the complaint of deceased's father.–Staff Reporter