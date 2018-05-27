Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Milli Muslim League, a political arm of the Jamaatud Dawa, is determined to field independent candidates throughout the country in the upcoming general election even if the Election Commission of Pakistan denies its registration as a political party.

The MML is waiting for the final decision of the ECP on its pending application for registration as a political party as required under the Political Parties Order 2002 and the commission has now fixed May 28 as the hearing date to decide the matter.

“We are well prepared for the next general election, we are in touch with the candidates and we will field our independent candidates on national and provincial assemblies’ seats even if the ECP does not entertain our application to register the MML as a political party,” said MML President Saifullah Khalid in an interview to The Nation.

Khalid said that he had recently taken a tour of all the four provinces in a bid to organize the party and they were planning to hold big rallies in different cities in the next weeks as part of their electioneering campaign. “We will go into full gear after the holy month of Ramazan,” he said and hoped that the ECP, this time around, would enlist the MML as a political party.

He ruled out the possibility that the MML would support some candidates in different constituencies and said that they would field their own candidates as part of their strategy to disseminate the party manifesto at the maximum level to the masses.

The MML president said that they were making efforts to form a bigger election alliance comprising religious and political parties and, in this regard, they were in constant contact with Maulana Samiul Haq, the chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Samiul Haq (JUI-S).

“We want that only religious parties should not be part of that alliance but it should be a broader alliance having representation of political parties with different schools of thought and have requested Maulana Samiul Haq to play his due role,” Khalid said. He said that the MML also wanted to bring into the alliance those parties who are part of theDifa-e-Pakistan Council (DPC), an umbrella coalition of more than 40 Pakistani political and religious parties that advocates for closing NATO supply routes to Afghanistan and opposes any intentions of the government to grant India the status of most-favoured nation. “But we will never contest the election under the umbrella of the DPC as it is a complete non-political alliance,” he made it clear.

The MML president said that they in a recent meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had requested him to make them part of the recently revived Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), an electoral alliance of five religio-political parties, but the request was denied by the JUI-F chief. The Maulana was of the view that every party that is part of the MMA has a veto power if a request from a new party comes to join the alliance he could not take the decision single-handedly.

On August 7, 2017; the JuD, which is on government’s watch list and facing sanctions under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for its suspected militant activities, had announced to enter the mainstream politics from the platform of a new political party — the MML — and vowed to implement the ideology of Pakistan in accordance with the 1973 Constitution and the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Iqbal.

On October 11, 2017, the ECP rejected MML’s application for registration as a political party in the light of the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

In response to the August 24 letter of the ECP that sought comments on the registration of the MML, the Ministry of Interior told the commission that “there is evidence to substantiate that Lashkar-e-Tayaba (LeT), the JuD and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) are affiliates and ideologically of the same hue and the registration of the MML is not supported”. The ministry had said that MML President Saifullah Khalid has claimed that JuD leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and he were ideologically affiliated with each other’s organizations — the JuD and the MML.

“Given the clamour, philosophy, outreach and modus operandi to operate, it is difficult to believe that the MML will tread its own path, completely at variance with its mother organization,” the interior ministry had said while quoting a security agency. The ministry had informed the ECP that the security agency had recommended that since the registration of such groups would breed violence and extremism in politics, so their registration as a political party should be avoided.

After the rejection of their application, the MML approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the decision of the ECP and according to Khalid, the court nullified all the objections raised by the commission and directed that the MML should be registered as a political party. “But the ECP used the delaying tactics and thus we have again moved the contempt of court application to the IHC against the ECP,” he said. He further said that the ECP after receiving the contempt of court notice has fixed May 28 as the date of hearing to decide the registration application.

The MML president said that the JuD had its own scope of work and the MML is on the political horizon of the country with broader objectives and agenda. He, however, admitted that it was true that some members of the MML remained part of the JuD in the past. He said that the ECP had never sought comments from the Ministry of Interior prior to registration of any political party except for the MML case for the first time.

In April 2018, the US Department of State designated the MML and the Tehreek-e-Azaadi-e- Jammu and Kashmir as affiliates of the designated terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The department said that the MML is a political front of the LeT and both aliases had been added to LeT’s designations as a Foreign Terrorist Organization.