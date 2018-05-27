Share:

LAHORE - Awami Muslim League President Sheikh Rashid has said that Nawaz Sharif is speaking the language of Indian spy agency Raw and turning into a stooge of foreign powers.

Addressing a press conference at a local hotel on Saturday, the politician from Rawalpindi said the ousted PM’s daughter Maryam Nawaz played a major role in destroying politics of Nawaz.

He claimed the PML-N supremo was involved in embezzlement of billions of rupees who had not spared even Al-Qaeeda founder Osama bin Ladin and took money from him.

Rashid said country was passing through a great and cleansing phase in which every powerful was appearing before the NAB. But, he claimed, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif were trying to defame the anti-corruption watchdog and also pollute the political environment before the upcoming elections. Sheikh Rashid demanded NAB to summon PM Abbasi in ‘LNG Corruption Scandal’ and Punjab CM in ‘corruption case of Nandipur Power Plant and Quaid-i-Azam Solar Power Plant.’ He claimed that China had expressed concern over corruption in CPEC as different Chinese companies executing various projects in Pakistan were involved in embezzlement.

He said there was need to establish more NAB offices in the country to investigate big fish who looted country with both hands in past decades.

The AML leader said the country was facing internal threats and weak economy was its major problem.

He announced to contest election from two national assembly constituencies of Rawalpindi by entering into an alliance with PTI. He said he and Imran Khan would contest elections from NA61, 62 and 63. He said if PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif launched a candidate from Lahore against him in Rawalpindi then he could also consider contesting poll from the provincial capital. He said it was happening first time in history that PML-N was giving election funds to its candidates in different constituencies against its past practices of collecting party donations in exchange of providing tickets to applicants.

Sh Rashid said there was no problem if general elections were delayed by few days to solve delimitation issues.