LAHORE - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will decide party candidate for the next elections.

This was decided by a meeting that was also attended by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Senator Pervez Rashid, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and other leaders.

The meeting said that loyalty with the party will strictly be observed while deciding award of the party ticket.

Nawaz made it clear that only those will get the tickets who stood with the party through thick and thin and never thought of changing loyalties.

The meeting also decided to devise a strategy to win all or maximum seats in Lahore and that potential candidates will be fielded in the constituencies where the party turncoats have joined the other parties, mainly the PTI. Nawaz Sharif passed instructions to launch a campaign against the party turncoats.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif has said the PML-N is the largest party in the country enjoying popular support. He said no power in the world can gag the PML-N. No sacrifices will be shirked for the sake of country and the nation, Nawaz Sharif said while talking to party leaders Saiful Malook Khokhar and Malik Faisal Saif Khokhar who called him here.

The PML-N has extended the date for receiving applications for ticket aspirants until May 31. Party sources said that the extension has been granted under pressure from the aspirants. In Punjab till date more than one thousand applications have been received.

The Parliamentary Board will call the candidates for interview following the completion of application process. On the other hand a large number of party candidates wishing to contest elections on party tickets visited the Model Town secretariat.

Deputy Mayor Shahabuddin has filed applications for PP 165 and PP 164. Chief Minister Adviser Chaudhry Nawaz Jutt has filed applications for PP 164 and 165, Mian Ghulam Mustafa for PP 166 and PP 168, Mirza Javed Beg for PP 171 and PP 172 and Chairman UC 160, Rana Zeeshan for PP 156, Shahid Khan for PP 172, Suleman Hussain Sultani for PP 151.

MPA Kanwal Nauman, MPA Fauzia Ayub Qureshi and MPA Nasreen Nawaz have filed applicatons for specific seats of National and Provincial assemblies.

MPA Raheela Khadam Hussain has filed application for PP 148 general seat.

District member Lahore Sumaira Nazir and Perveen Akhtar have filed applications for specific seats whereas Sajjad Wassem, Gulshan Shahzadi and Mrs Malik have filed applications for ensuing general elections for specific seats. For minority seat five applications have been received.–Online