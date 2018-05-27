Share:

KARACHI - The staff of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Accident, Emergency and Trauma Centre on Saturday staged a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) for regularization of their jobs and release of eight-month salaries.

The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like regularize the lower staff, release funds for salaries, and ensure justice for medical staff. The nurses, paramedical staff, ward boys, technicians, computer operators and other lower staff have not been regularized despite passage of two years.

The staff has also been deprived of salaries for eight months.

The nurses, paramedics, computer operators and other staff have been facing financial problems and great hardships due to delayed salaries. They said SMBB administration had regularized doctors on their posts but nurses and other support staff are still working on contract. General Secretary of Provincial Nurses Association (PNA) Atta Hussain Rajpar demanded that the Sindh government regularize nurses and other support staff. He said that funds for salaries of staff should be released on immediate basis; otherwise, protest demonstrations would be held throughout the province.