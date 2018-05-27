Share:

LAHORE - Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed called on Pakistan Muslim League Leader Ch Pervail Elahi at his residence on Saturday and exchanged views over name of the caretaker CM.

Both leaders, according to a statement, developed consensus over names of different personalities for caretaker CM.

Ch Pervaiz said, that corruption and commission even in the Saaf Paani Scheme exposed Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif. He said he served people of Punjab for years and there was no allegation of corruption oh him.

The meeting between Leader of Opposition leader in PA Mehmoodur Rasheed and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to name caretaker CM remained inconclusive Friday. Both exchanged views on the names for appointing caretaker CM Punjab but they could not reach consensus.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and Deputy Opposition Leader Sardar Sibtain Khan also attended the meeting. Sources say Leader of the Opposition presented the names of former FIA DG Taqir Mahmood Khosa and economist Shahid Kardar but the other side expressed their reservations.

The CM presented two names on which leader of the opposition took time till Monday to consult with PTI Chairman Imran Khan and come up with reply. Both the sides decided to meet again on Monday, they added.

The names presented by the government were not leaked to media.