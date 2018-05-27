Share:

Islamabad - The Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in first ten days of Ramazan received more than 4,000 patients of gastro in the emergency, an official informed The Nation on Saturday.

Deputy Director PIMS Dr Waseem Khawaja told The Nation that strength of patients visiting the Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) has decreased but cases in the emergency have increased.

He said in first ten days of Ramazan, around 4,500 patients with gastroenteritis and dehydration were received in the PIMS who were discharged after giving an emergency treatment.

He said that patients – males and females - of all groups visiting the hospital complained of stomach problems in the emergency. “In the first four days, the strength was above 1,000 but now it has crossed the 4,000 mark,” he said.

Dr Waseem said that patients with blood pressure, diabetes and liver infection are also being reported in the emergency which is alarming, adding people are not paying heed to the doctor’s advice regarding fasting. He said that when patients with diabetes and blood pressure were asked whether they consult their physicians before the long hours fasting then majority of them answered in no.

Dr Waseem said that patients suffering from the diabetes were specially instructed in the emergency to follow the directions of their physicians before fasting.

He also said that according to the medical history of the patients, the stomach infection is being caused because of carelessness in eating during Sehar and Iftar. “Overeating in Sehar and Iftar timings is also leading to food poising in people”, he added. He said that people must follow a balanced diet chart during Ramazan, adding they must include more fruits, juices and water in Sehar and Iftar timings.

Dr Waseem said that patients with dehydration complaint included mostly labourers who have to do physical work for earning livelihood while children were also found suffering from dehydration. He said that dehydration is a serious problem and it could be dangerous for life so people especially labourers should either avoid work in intense heat or should not fast.

Dr Waseem said that gastro patients with severe complications should also avoid fast as it may cause ulcer problems in them.

Similarly, the Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Polyclinic also witnessed a surge in the patients suffering from gastric and other stomach problems.

Dr Sahreef Astori informed The Nation that daily around 300 patients with gastro and stomach diseases are being received in the hospital emergency.

He said that most cases were reported in the hospital after the Iftar time which reflects that people are not following the proper diet chart and resultantly become victims of overeating and improper diet.

He said that the unhygienic food items cooked in substandard oil are one of the major reasons behind people illness during Ramazan.

He said that majority of patients reported in polyclinic hospital were from low-income background or were residing in hostels. “The working class and students away from their homes who have to depend on market edibles are being brought in the hospital in a large number,” he said. He that people must take more fluids and simple diet during Sehar and Iftar when they are fasting.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) issued an advisory of what to eat and drink during Iftar and Sehar timings. According to it, in Iftar when breaking the fast, go for plenty of fluids, low fat, fluid-rich foods and foods containing some natural sugars for energy.

Drinks based on milk and fruit provide some natural sugars and nutrients and these are also good to break the fast but avoid drinking a lot of drinks with added sugars after breaking the fast as these can high calorie content.