KARACHI - The city administration has decided to activate traffic management boards at the district level on an immediate basis to resolve traffic issues.

Karachi Commissioner Ijaz Ahmed Khan presided over a meeting on traffic issues in the city. The meeting was attended by additional commissioner of Karachi and all deputy commissioners of the city. Representatives of traffic police, KMC, DMCs and Cantonment Boards were also present.

The meeting decided that district traffic management board should be activated on an immediate basis to facilitate citizens and improve traffic flow on main thoroughfares of the city. The meeting asked the concerned departments to made a joint policy in this regard. The meeting also discusses traffic problems outside shopping malls and other commercial centers during Ramazan. The commissioner of Karachi directed all deputy commissioners to hold meetings of district traffic management boards at their offices to resolve the parking issue and remove hurdles outside all markets in their respective jurisdiction. He directed deputy commissioners to make a concrete strategy and provide relief to citizens. The meeting also discussed charged parking sites in parts of the city, causing traffic jam on surrounding roads. The meeting also decided that district traffic management boards will approve charged parking projects. The meeting also decided that hoardings will be placed at all charged parking sites for awareness about parking fee and phone numbers of concerned department.

Meanwhile, crackdown on profiteers in Ramazan continued on Saturday. Around Rs0.5million fine was imposed on 358 shopkeepers for overcharging on Saturday.

A spokesperson for the commissioner said that teams led by deputy commissioners conducted raids in various parts of the city and took action against the traders involved in overcharging on essential commodities. The spokesperson said that teams took action against profiteers and imposed fine of around Rs0.5 million on 358 traders. He said that 27 profiteers were sent to jail for their involvement in overcharging despite the warning.