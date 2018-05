Share:

SADIQABAD - RY Khan A-Division police were accused of torture and trespass on a house at Street7, Aslam Town over a monetary issue here the other day.

Family of Inamul Haq told the media that the police had connived with their rivals over a monetary issue. "They trespassed on our house, manhandled women and tortured other family members," they alleged. They demanded the police high-ups take notice of the police highhandedness.