HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM - Basirpur police claimed to have busted a drug-peddling gang and recovered a huge quantity of drugs from their possession here the other day.

According to a police spokesman, a special team, under the supervision of Basirpur Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Riazuddin Gujjar, was formed on the orders of Okara District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi for the apprehension of the gang members involved in trafficking drugs across Punjab. The gang also included a Railway Police official Hanif who used to provide shelter to its accomplices.

The other day, a police team, on a tip-off, set up a picket at Head Glacier and during snap-checking of vehicles, they arrested members of the gang including Hanif, Naeem Hassan, Asad Ejaz, Haroon and Faisal. They were on the way to Basirpur in four cars to smuggle drugs. The police recovered 8.9kg of hashish from their possession and put them behind bars.