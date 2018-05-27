Share:

KARACHI - Police on Saturday submitted interim challan of alleged target killer Raees alias Mama to an anti-terrorism court here. Police stated that eyewitness had identified Mama during the identification parade.

The police submitted interim challan of Mama in three cases -- Chakra Goth firing case, murder of police constables and possession of illegal weapons.

Five members of the organising committee of the MQM, including head of committee Hammad Siddiqui, were declared absconders in the challan. According to the challan, Mama carried out firing at policemen and his rival group in Chakra Goth to maintain his terror in Korangi. Many people, including policemen, were killed in this incident.

The prosecution stated that Mama had confessed to his involvement in the incident and some eyewitness had identified him during an identification parade before a magistrate.

It was further stated in the challan that three cases were registered against Mama in the Korangi Industrial Area and Zaman Town in 2011 and 2014. The administrative court accepted the challan and referred it to the ATC for further proceeding.

The investigation officer told the court that Mama, an alleged hitman of the MQM who was extradited to Karachi through Interpol, provided the police information that led to recovery of arms and ammunition from a hideout.

The police official said that Mama is involved in dozens of criminal cases although his arrest was made on charges of sheltering terrorists at MQM headquarters known as Nine Zero.

According to the prosecution, Mama is considered to be the prime suspect in the May 12, 2007 carnage in Karachi. He was also allegedly involved in firing on a police bus in Chakra Goth, Mohabbat-i-Sindh rally in Lyari and several other incidents.

It was also reported that Mama was a close aide of Hammad Siddiqui, one of the accused in the 2012 Baldia Town factory fire incident. Mama reportedly fled the country when the Karachi operation was launched.