LAHORE - Like other parts of the country, the City remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Saturday with frequent outages adding to the woes of heat stricken people.

Experts are seeing no respite for the people from the harsh weather conditions as no significant rain giving system is approaching the country during the next 2-3 days.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 43 degree Celsius and 26C respectively.

Dadu and Larkana remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 48C. Maximum temperature in Mithi, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Hyderabad, Moenjodaro and Bahawalnagar was recorded 47C.

In Lahore, people avoided unnecessarily coming out, reducing traffic on otherwise busy roads at noon and in the afternoon. The Lahore Canal, as usual, attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

Increase in use of air conditioners at offices and homes with rise in the mercury level put enormous burden on transmission system, causing frequent tripping. Loadshedding and tripping also affected operation of Wasa tubewells that led to water shortage in parts of Lahore.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days. However, windstorm can provide some respite to the people from the harsh weather conditions in some areas.