TIMERGARA - Residents of Talash in Lower Dir on Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the killing of two youths in Swabi.

The protesters chanted slogans against the Swabi police for failing to provide protection to the slain persons. According to the protesters, additional and sessions judge Swabi, the other day, issued release orders of Humayun Khan, a resident of Gulo Dherai in Swabi, who was arrested in a murder case.

After the release, armed men opened indiscriminate fire on the vehicle of Humayun Khan, who was travelling back to Ziarat Talash along with his maternal uncle Bahadar Khan, killing both on the spot. Speaking to the protesters, Haji Alli Khan alleged that they had requested Swabli police for providing security to the bailed-out man but they did not provide the security, which led to the incident.

“They shot dead my brother, Bahadar Khan, and my nephew Humayun Khan and they escaped after committing the murder,” Ali Khan said and demanded of chief justice Peshawar High Court and governor Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to make a judicial inquiry into the matter incident and issue orders for assailants, Qaisar, Salman and Sher Zamin who had been nominated in the FIR.