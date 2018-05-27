Share:

KARACHI - Thar is facing the worst situation and the government’s negligence may result in a disaster, says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Pointing to the current situation in Tharparkar, Sheikh asked the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to take relief measure in Tharparkar on an emergency basis.

Sharing details of the current situation in Thar with the media here on Saturday, Sheikh said that people of Thar were still deprived of basic facilities and the government had failed to implement a fair plan for distribution of wheat in the district. He said that PPP workers with the help of officials were doing unfair distribution of wheat in Thar. He said that Thar had not been given approved quota of wheat till now due to illegal practice of the ruling party workers and leaders.

Sheikh said that due to a lack of medical facilities in Thar an increase in death of children has been witnessed once again. Earlier, the government had claimed to tackle the situation but had done nothing practical in this regard so far. He said that negligence of the ruling party had increased miseries of people, but the provincial government, ministers, legislators had done nothing for Thar despite allocation of massive funds.

He alleged that funds allocated for rural Sindh were being used to facilitate workers and local leaders ahead of the general elections in complete violation of the election commission rules and regulations. He demanded that the election commission take notice of illegal use of provincial funds.