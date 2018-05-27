Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday declared that the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise regarding provision of quality modern healthcare facilities to the masses at their threshold.

"The PML-N believes in public service..... not mere slogans and today the inauguration of this world-class hospital in this part of the province stands testimony to this fact," Shehbaz Sharif was addressing the inauguration of extension phase of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital and Trauma Centre at DHQ Hospital Muzaffargarh here on Saturday. The Punjab chief minister said that the establishment of a trauma centre in Muzaffargarh was the need of the hour.

PML-N lawmakers belonging to Muzaffargarh including Hammad Nawaz Tipu, Main Imran Qureshi, Malik Qaswer Kareem Langrial, Ahmad Yar Hinjra and Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Health Minister Khawja Salman Rafique, Specialised Healthcare Secretary Najam Shah, Dr Bari and others notables were also present.

On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif announced the provision of CT Scan facility free of cost at the hospital, saying the Punjab government would bear charges for the facility to ensure quality medical facilities to the poor people of the area.

He also paid rich tribute to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for providing financial assistance for the establishment of this modern hospital after the devastating floods which had played havoc with the area.

Referring to other developmental projects, the Punjab CM claimed that more than Rs90 billion have been spent on the construction of new roads under Punjab Chief Minister Rural Road Programme during the past five years.

Shehbaz Sharif asserted that when his party came to power the country was in the grip of worst energy crisis, "But now we have overcome this problem by producing about 11,000 megawatts of electricity, which has been injected into National Grid and the situation is visible to everyone," he pointed out.

Prior to the public address, the chief minister went around different departments including emergency ward, CT Scan clinic and operations theatres. He also enquired about the facilities of treatment and provision of medicines to patients and facilities for their attendants. Shehbaz Sharif talked with people in Saraiki which really amused them. He informed the patients present there that in filter clinic they can have medical consultations with health experts PKLI in Lahore through video link. In his address, MPA Hammad Nawaz MPA acknowledged the services of the chief minister during flood 2010. He said that people could never forget the resources and services provided for the flood-affected people of the deprived district.

Mr Najam shah also briefed the meeting and appreciated the chief minister for selecting Muzaffargarh for the establishment of world class hospital such as Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital.

On the occasion, MPA Ahmad Yar Hinjra asked the opponent to come and see with open eye the standard of development in District Muzaffargarh. Haroon Sultan Bukhari said the public of Muzaffargarh is unable to think such a world class hospital in the region. Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the PML-N has fulfilled its promises regarding provision of best healthcare to the public.

COST AND CAPACITY OF THE HOSPITAL AND TRAUMA CENTRE

The extension project of Tayyip Erdgon Hospital (Turkish Hospital) has been completed at a cost of Rs4.8 billion while the Trauma Centre has been completed with Rs397 million.

The hospital, having a capacity of 250 beds, is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities including two OPDs, Radiology and other facilities for the patients of remote areas of South Punjab.