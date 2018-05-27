Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said NAB is a constitutional body and he will appear before it whenever called as a matter of respect to the law and the Constitution.

“We respect the law and only those nations which abide by the law and act upon it in letter and spirit flourish and prosper,” the chief minister said in his speech after inaugurating the expansion project of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital, Muzaffargarh. The hospital has been expanded to 380 beds from 140 at the cost of Rs 1.8 billion.

The chief minster visited various departments of the hospital and praised the arrangements. He looked happy and satisfied. CM Shehbaz Sharif said the hospital reflects love of Turkey and Turkish President Recep Erdogan for Pakistan and its people.

The record development projects launched by the Punjab government in South Punjab have no precedent in the history of the country. He said the UNDP has declared Punjab better than KP. He said the Punjab government has constructed schools, colleges, universities, roads and metros in South Punjab. Millions of citizens are benefitting from Muzaffargarh-DG Khan two-way road, he averred.

Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government has brought about a real revolution in the health sector. The people are getting quality medicines free of cost at public hospitals. He said Pakistan is among top 10 countries which are badly affected by hepatitis and the Punjab government has launched an effective movement against this disease by setting up top quality centres at district level, adding doctors, staff and medicines are available at these centres. He said there is no virtue bigger than providing relief to distressed humanity and the Punjab government has utilised resources worth billions of rupees for this purpose.

He congratulated Punjab Health Minister Imran Nazir, Health Secretary Ali Jan and local administration for setting up the top quality hospital. He said the health secretary is among dedicated, hardworking and God-fearing officers. He said Health Secretary Ali Jan is not present here because he has been summoned by NAB. He said: “NAB is a constitutional institution which has summoned me as well. I may be summoned again and will appear before it whenever called as a matter of respect to the law and the Constitution.”

He said state-of-the-art CT scan machines are being installed at all DHQ hospitals and many of them have got such machines. He said gone are the days when patients were forced to go to private labs for CT scans on the pretext of malfunctioning of such machines at government hospitals. He said wards in Muzaffargarh DHQ Hospital are at par with hospitals of Europe.

He said devastating floods of 2010 badly hit this area and friendly country Turkey collected funds for the people stranded in floodwaters. “The wife of the Turkish president personally visited various cities to collect funds. The Turkish government gave 10 million dollars to help the flood victims and constructed 1,200 houses. The Turkish government also set up this hospital with the capacity of 60 beds. This hospital can now be compared with Aga Khan Hospital. Saudi Arabia and UAE also helped the people of Pakistan in this regard,” he said, adding if he got another chance to rule, 250 beds would be added to it in one and a half years. He revealed heart surgeries would be carried out in this hospital spreading over 113 acres.

The CM said those who talk about deprivations of South Punjab lack political wisdom. He claimed state-of-the-art hospitals, Daanish schools and roads have been constructed in this region while work is in progress day and night on a 500-bed hospital in DG Khan.