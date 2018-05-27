Share:

Iniesta greets Japanese football fans

KOBE - Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta Saturday made his first appearance at Vissel Kobe since signing for the Japanese side, greeting thousands of fans and vowing to make his new club the biggest in Asia. Wearing the number eight shirt -- like he did at Barcelona -- the 34-year-old World Cup winner attended a welcome ceremony at the J-League club's home stadium, together with team owner Hiroshi Mikitani. "This is a big challenge for me," Iniesta told some 4,000 fans through an interpreter two days after signing his contract. He displayed his ball-juggling technique and kicked footballs into the crowd, delighting fans. "I aim to contribute to the team as much as possible," said Iniesta, who is reported to have agreed a three-year deal with an annual salary of $30 million, a J-League record.–AFP

Kendricks wins pole vault in Eugene

LOS ANGELES - World champion Sam Kendricks won the men's pole vault Friday at the Diamond League athletics meeting in Eugene, Oregon, on a tough night for world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie and Olympic champion Thiago Braz. France's Lavillenie settled for fifth and Brazil's Braz failed to clear a height as Kendricks won with a vault of 5.81m. Swedish sensation Armand "Mondo" Duplantis, 18, was second at 5.71m and Poland's Piotr Lisek cleared the same height in finishing third. Lavillenie cleared 5.56. The French star, whose world record stands at 6.16m, was coming off an indoor world title in March and a victory at Shanghai this month with a vault of 5.81. Unbeaten in Eugene from 2013-2016 and second last year, Lavillenie was derailed by the swirling winds.–AFP

Coria guilty of corruption 'breaches'

LONDON - Federico Coria, the 26-year old Argentinian tennis player, has been found guilty of failing to report an attempt to bribe him, the Tennis Integrity Unit announced Friday. The 26-year-old Argentine failed to report a corrupt approach made to him in July 2015 offering payment to lose a set in a tournament in Sassuolo, Italy. Coria did not accept the bribe or take action to comply with the corrupt approaches, but "failed to inform the TIU, which constitutes a breach of the Program," said a TIU statement. "The player was also found to have committed a 'technical' breach of failing to co-operate with a TIU investigation. The cell phone supplied to the TIU for examination had been returned to its factory settings, although it was accepted this had not been done for an improper purpose."–AFP

Mexico head to Russia 'to win'

LOS ANGELES - Mexico head to the World Cup in Russia with a clear objective, to reach the final and win it, defender Hector Moreno said Friday. "We are going to play the World Cup to win it," he said as Mexico prepared to face Wales on Monday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. "For me the important thing is to get home and not have any regrets. We know that we are not favourites. We know that no one thinks that Mexico will win. I think the Mexican team is ready." Moreno, 30, is part of the 28-player preliminary World Cup squad named by coach Juan Carlos Osorio this month. He's aiming to play in a third World Cup after South Africa in 2010 and Brazil 2014. Osorio was also bullish on the chances that Mexico, who have fallen in the last 16 in the last six World Cups, can surprise in Russia.–AFP