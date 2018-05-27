Share:

Rawalpindi - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Bin Ashraf has directed SP Saddar Circle to hold investigation into a report about the murder of a woman and the torching of her dead body by unknown killers in a village of Chontra.

SSP (Operations) also ordered SP Saddar Circle Behram Khan to submit his report with him within 24 hours, informed sources on Saturday.

According to sources SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf was notified that unknown assailants have murdered a woman on May 18, 2018 and thrown her dead body in the fields in Jorian Village, the precinct of PS Chontra.

Sources added the police officer was also informed the dead body of women had been lying there for more than two days while the villagers had not reported the matter to police. They said the unidentified killers had arrived on crime scene and sprinkled kerosene oil on the dead body and burn t it to ashes to remove the evidences.

SSP directed SP Saddar Behram Khan to probe the matter and submit a detailed report, sources said.

SSP (Operations) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, when contacted, confirmed the development.

He said that SP had submitted his initial report with him. According to report, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Chontra Zaheer Babar inspected the fields. He said SHO reported to SP he had found no evidence of burning dead body but some pieces of clothes.

He said police also received no report of a missing woman in the locality. He said that SHO claimed he had also questioned a Pakhtoon family residing near the crime scene which in its statement said it had not seen anybody while burning dead body.

SSP however said that SP would submit his final report regarding the woman’s murder and burn the case within 24 hours.

Prompt action would be taken against the killers if the reports proved true, he pledged.