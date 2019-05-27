Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN-There is no need to be afraid or hesitant while taking action against “big fish” and the officers should never forget the fact that corruption, bribery and corrupt practices are poison and disease for the entire society. It is our bounden duty to eradicate purely on merit, without any discrimination, Anti-Corruption Establishment DG Khan Regional Director Agha Ali Abbas said while chairing a special meeting here the other day. The meeting was held to review performance of ACE DG Khan Region officers.

The two-day meeting was held at ACE DG Khan Headquarters and officers from four districts - Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and DG Khan participated in the meeting.

After conclusion of the two days meeting, Director Agha Ali Abbas shared performance report with Daily The Nation. He said that during the past four months (January to April 30,2019) - 636 new complaints were received. Out of which, 136 complaints were sent to the departments concerned, 191 complaints were filed and 201 complaints were converted into regular enquiry. A total of 528 complaints were disposed off in this period.

Similarly, 201 enquires were initiated, out of which 41 enquires were sent to the departments concerned, 96 enquiries were dropped and 24 enquiries were converted into cases. Moreover, a total of 161 enquiries were disposed off during the period in question.

Agha also informed that the ACE also recovered a huge amount of more than Rs54 million while state land measuring 78,120 kannal and five marlas worth over Rs3 billion was also retrieved from grabbers during the past four months. He claimed that a total of 71 accused including 9 proclaimed offenders and 8 court absconders were arrested while 4 trap raids were conducted with a recovery of an amount Rs17,000.

Agha said that Prime Minster Imran Khan has tasked the ACE with taking action against bureaucrats and politicians involved in mega corruption cases without any fear or favour.