SHEIKHUPURA - Deputy Commission Tariq Mehmood Bukhari took serious notice of the deteriorated condition of sewerage and drainage system in the city.

In recent heavy rains, various parts of the city had submerged in the rain water which caused great inconvenience to the citizens.

The DC took notice of it following the complaint of a female advocate named Shazia Siddique who, in her application to the DC, stated that an amount of Rs400 million was spent for the construction of sewerage and drainage system in the city about two years ago.

The substandard material was used in the construction of the said projects with the connivance of TMA officials due to which the system had collapsed before its age. The complainant urged the DC to initiate an inquiry into the scam and recovered the money from the contractors and the civil engineers under whose supervision the projects were completed.