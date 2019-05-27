Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday termed the attack on check post in North Waziristan as unfortunate and stressed that nobody in any way would be allowed to undermine the image, dignity, national identity and national interest.

Speaking to different television channels, she said that the government would take action against the attackers as per law and Constitution.

She said that politics on the issue was not in the interest of Pakistan and the incident should not be associated with any ethnic community.

“Where it will be about Pakistan, we all are together and there should not be any politics on it,” she stated.

Firdous said that if a public representative challenged writ of the State, law would take its course and the writ of the State would be maintained.

Those who attacked the check post would be exposed as it was attacked to free the terrorists, she added.

She said the statement of Bilawal Bhutto regarding the attack was political non seriousness and put a question mark on his politics.

She said that some miscreant elements were playing in the hands of anti-Pakistan forces but the people of Tribal Areas had disassociated themselves from narrative of the miscreant group.

She said that Imran Khan was the only Prime Minister who had healed the wounds of tribal people.

The Prime Minister was desirous to bring the Tribal Areas at par with other developed parts of the country.

Firdous said that tribal people would remain in forefront for the progress and development of their areas and conspiracies would die down.

The incident happened at a time when the Vice President of China was in Pakistan to give impetus to the mission of the leadership of Pakistan to bring progress and prosperity in the country, she added.

Dr Firdous said that an environment was created against State and State institutions through a conspiracy in which some miscreant elements were involved.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the only leader who stood by the tribal people when it was a no go area and made them a partner in the mainstream political system.

The process of development in the Tribal Areas was continuing smoothly and revolutionary steps were being taken for progress of the area, she added.

She said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the process of development in the areas was being speed up.

The tribesmen had faced difficulties with patience, steadfastness, courage and with the spirit of patriotism, she noted.

Firdous said that now when the time came for tribesmen to enjoy the fruits of Constitutional and democratic rights, some miscreants put obstacles in their path, played in the hands of international powers to stop people from getting benefits and tried to weaken Pakistan.

“The present government, Armed Forces of Pakistan and law enforcement institutions are determined to foil this effort,” she added.

“We paid a huge price to clear this area of terrorism, gave unprecedented sacrifices of thousands of precious lives to restore peace and created conditions where political meetings could be held,” she said.

Dr Firdous said that if a certain language was used in the public meetings with an aim to challenge writ of the State, mislead people and promote the agenda of anti-Pakistan forces, then it would be unacceptable.