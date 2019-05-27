Share:

CARDIFF - Rain ensured Bangladesh and Pakistan’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup warm-up game at Cardiff Wales Stadium was abandoned without a ball bowled. Steady downpours were unrelenting throughout the day, meaning Pakistan will go into the World Cup on the back of a 4-0 series defeat to England, as well as a loss to Afghanistan in their first preparation game. Bangladesh, meanwhile, will play India in Cardiff on Tuesday in their final outing prior to the showpiece.