SIALKOT-The Bomb Disposal Squad on Sunday defused two high intensity mortar shells in far-off border village Lehri-Zafarwal in Shakargarh Sector of Sialkot Working Boundary here.

According to officials, some local farmers found these mortar shells in fields near Nullah Dek and informed the police. The Bomb Disposal Sqaud was called in, which defused the mortar shells.

Officials said that the mortar shells were Indian made and alive, weighing 15kg each.

These shells were fired by the Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) during shelling on border villages along the Sialkot Working Boundary in 2018 but they could not explode.

YOUTH HANGED TO DEATH

Some unidentified accused hanged to death a young industrial worker 18-year-old Muhammad Umer after brutal physical torture in village Dhillim Balugn, Sambrial tehsil here on Sunday. The accused hanged the dead body from a tree in local fields. No reason could so far be ascertained behind the brutal murder. Police took the dead body into custody and shifted to local hospital for autopsy. The Sambrial Police have started investigation with no clue or arrest, in this regard.