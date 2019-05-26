Share:

I want to appreciate the wonderful efforts of corncerned authorities who have brought positive changes about the environment to meet the challenges of pollution and instable sewerage system in the country. However, biodegradable plastic brought under the production in Balochistan, Quetta, province of Pakistan to eradicate the polluted effects of recycling in the country. Biodegradable plastic is the mixture of two chemicals and these chemicals are produced and supplied from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan. The supply of these chemicals can be stopped at any time when they are not produced within the country. Moreover, our own efforts in our country can make our own environment more healthy, if the efforts in the country to produce such chemicals is possible. Therefore, it is humbly requested to the corncerned authorities to make sure the availibility of chemicals and eradicate the recycling which is the cause of various pollutions.

IBRAHIM FATEH,

Turbat, May 9.