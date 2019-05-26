Share:

ISLAMABAD - Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC ) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said Vice President of China Wang Qishan’s visit to Pakistan would herald new vistas of economic cooperation and a milestone in further cementing bilateral relationship between both the friendly countries on sound footings.

Talking to media, Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that Pakistan under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was offering friendly environment for foreign investment,” they said.

There was vast scope for Chinese private and public sector investment especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, livestock and IT, he added. He said that people of Pakistan always attached great importance to Chinese people as China was time tested friend of Pakistan.

He said that China should also help explore the rich natural resources of Pakistan which will better the national economy and provide ample job opportunities.

He said all MOUs to be inked during visit must be implemented in true letter and spirit. He said that it was need of the hour that China being time tested friend of Pakistan should also transfer the modern technology for exploiting the indigenous resources.

He said frequent exchange of visits of private sector delegation in either country will deepen mutual understanding and co-operation in all sectors.

Mian Kashif was optimistic that the visit would pave way for enhanced trade to meet the target of enhancing trade volume. He said that Pakistan was an agro-based country, however, agriculture productivity was not up to the mark due to use of traditional measures. Pakistan was looking forward to China to give technology assistance to modernize agriculture.

He opined that establishment of industrial facilities and up-gradation of communication infrastructure, besides boosting trade between the two countries, would also enhance regional connectivity.

He said the combined effect certainly would be Pakistan’s economic revival, besides improved relations with China would contribute towards its security in the changing regional geo-political environment.