SIALKOT-Chairman Pakistan Council for Social Welfare and Human Rights (PCSWHR) Ejaz Noori stressed the need for promoting interfaith harmony, unity, peace and strengthening national institutions for national development and prosperity, and political and economic stability.

He was addressing the participants of an Interfaith Peace Conference held here on Sunday. Local Sikh Leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh also attended the conference. Chairman PCSWHR Ejaz Noori added that Pakistan was facing several big national and international challenges, due to which it was the national obligation for everyone to be united by shunning all the differences and work hard together to promote the durable peace, unity, brotherhood, interfaith harmony and strengthen national institutions.

He strongly condemned the subversive activities of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM), saying that the government and the Pak Army should take stern legal action against the PTM. He said that the people of Pakistan had foiled all conspiracies of the PTM, adding that national institutions must lodge cases of treason against its leadership.

Chairman PCSWHR said that the entire Pakistani nation stood united against terrorism and insurgency, saying that Pakistani nation was ready to sacrifice their lives for peace and was ready to battle against terrorism shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan. Local Sikh Leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh Sidhu said that every religion of the world gave the lessons of peace, love, unity, tolerance and respect for humanity. He said that the nation would foil every conspiracy of separation and weakening national institutions.

MAN HELD FOR TRAVELLING

ON FAKE DOCUMENTS

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested an accused passenger for trying to travel to UK through Azerbaijan on fake visa from Sialkot International Airport here on Sunday.

According to the senior FIA officials, accused Raja Khan, a resident of Bhimber-AJK, presented visa documents during immigration process, which were found fake during checking. He was trying to travel to UK via Dubai and Azerbaijan on fake visa from Sialkot International Airport.

The FIA put the accused behind bars after registering a case against him. Officials added that further investigations were underway.