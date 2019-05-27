Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan award to visiting Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan in recognition of his services towards promoting the Pak-China relations, at an impressive ceremony held here at President House on Sunday.

Nishan-e-Pakistan is the highest civil award that is granted for the highest degree of service to the country and nation of Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman Senate, services chiefs, cabinet members, MNAs and foreign dignitaries.

Wang Qishan is a great friend of Pakistan and ardent supporter of Pak-China Friendship. He played a pivotal role in spearheading the revolutionary agenda of President Xi Jinping.

This was followed by a meeting in which President Dr Arif Alvi and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan discussed bilateral relations and matters pertaining to mutual interests during the meeting.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and other high-ranking officials were also present during the meeting.

Earlier, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan yesterday arrived in Islamabad on a three-day official visit to Pakistan as part of enhancing the bilateral ties. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received him at the airport.

The visit of the Chinese Vice President underscores the vitality of the time-tested and all-weather relationship between Pakistan and China. It will reinforce the strength of bilateral ties and impart further impetus to the growing, multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

The visit is in continuation of the high-level exchanges between the two countries, which have acquired an increased momentum since the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China in November last and his participation in the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing in April this year.

Speaking to journalists about the visit, Qureshi said Wang Qishan was already conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan at the President’s House by President Arif Alvi for his role to promote bilateral ties between Pakistan and China.

The Foreign Minister said Chinese Vice President will also visit historical places in Lahore, where Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will brief the guest.

Qureshi said visit of the Chinese Vice President indicates strong ties between Islamabad and Beijing and demonstrates resolve of the two countries in developing and promoting China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said that Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan’s visit to Pakistan will further deepen high-level exchanges, friendship and mutual trust between the two countries.

A spokesperson said the visit will also advance the development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor besides bilateral cooperation across the board.