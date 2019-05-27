Share:

Chinese Vice President (VP) Wang Qishan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited the Haier-Ruba Economic Zone and inspected its various sections.

On this occasion, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan was briefed about performance of the Haier-Ruba Economic Zone. He was also informed about the new products of Haier Company.

Chinese Vice President lauded the performance of Haier-Ruba Economic Zone. Officials of Chinese Embassy were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government is striving for the promotion of the industrial sector through the new industrial policy and a number of facilities have been provided to the investors in Punjab.

He said that Chinese investment in the industrial sector is praiseworthy, adding that the Chinese investors will be provided with every sort of facility in Punjab. Provincial Ministers Hashim Jawan Bakht, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Vice President of People s Republic of China Wang Qishan today visited Lahore where he was given a warm-welcome by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at the Lahore Airport.

The chief minister introduced provincial ministers to the Chinese vice president. Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Samiullah Ch, Syed Sumsam Bukhari, Ansar Majeed Niazi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ashfa Riaz, Ijaz Alam, Hafiz Mumtaz, Col. (R) Hashim Dogar, Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Nauman Langrial, chief secretary, IGP, principal secretary to CM and high officials welcomed the Chinese Vice President.

Speaking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that we welcome our brother to Lahore, adding that your arrival is an honor for the people of Punjab and we are very happy over your arrival.

The arrival of the Chinese Vice President to Pakistan is a matter of honor and pride for us, he said and added the signing of agreements and MoUs will start a new era of development and prosperity.

The chief minister further said that the inauguration of CPEC projects is a welcome step.

On the occasion, Wang Qishan said that he is very happy to visit Lahore. Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Consul General Long Dingbin and other

members of the Chinese delegation were also present on the occasion.