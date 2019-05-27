Share:

LAHORE - Police on Sunday evening threw a massive security blanket across Lahore ahead of the visit of Chinese vice president to the provincial metropolis.

The district administration has also announced local holiday in Lahore in connection with the high-profile visit on Monday (today). The main mourning procession of Youm-e-Ali (RA) will also appear from the Walled City and culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah in the evening.

The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education also postponed the examination for the first-year students. According to a notification, the English paper will be held on Tuesday instead of Monday.

A police official told The Nation that thousands of police were deployed across the metropolis to guard route of the main mourning procession. Similarly, additional police are also deployed around key government installations, business centers and important crossing for the VVIP movement. He said police were put on their toes to ensure foolproof security for both the events.

According to a police spokesman, more than 8,000 police will perform security duties in the metropolis on Monday to provide security cover to visiting Chinese VP. Also, thousands of police will be employed to guard the route of the main mourning procession in connection the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Massive police are deployed in the Walled City. Mobile service partially suspended while the district government has also banned pillion riding in Lahore on Monday. The spokesman claimed that security audit of all streets, markets, and residential areas had been completed along with the shops located on the rout of main procession. Surety bonds have also been obtained from the relevant persons and residents of the area.

More than 200 CCTV cameras have been installed on the rout of the main mourning procession by Punjab Safe Cities Authority. The district administration has also completed all its arrangements regarding installation of monitoring cameras and proper lighting on the rout of main procession. The participants of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) program will only be allowed to enter the procession after proper checking with the help of metal detectors and walkthrough Gates. Snipers will be deployed on rooftops of high-rises to closely monitor the security situation and the movements of the main procession. The volunteers have also been provided necessary training of checking individuals under Community Policing at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Plainclothesmen will also be deployed on various locations to check the movement of suspected elements. Many parts of the Walled City were sealed by police on Sunday evening as part of the security strategy. The police also intensified checking of vehicles and passengers at the entry and exit points of the city.