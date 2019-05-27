Share:

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiev has arrived in Islamabad today on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

He was received by senior officials at Noor Khan Air Base.

Elyor Ganiev is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Deputy Ministers for Investment and Foreign Trade, Transport and other senior officials.

Elyor Ganiev will hold consultations with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and also meet with several Federal Ministers and Advisers.

The talks will focus on discussing ways and means to further bolster the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.