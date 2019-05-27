Share:

The US dollar slipped below Rs150 in the interbank market on Monday after witnessing record highs last week.

The US dollar was down by Rs1 and was trading at Rs149.90 in the interbank market. During the last three sessions, the dollar has been down by Rs2.05.

The dollar also decreased by Rs1.70 in the open market to be traded at Rs150.

The rupee registered record lows against the US dollar following the announcement of a $6 billion bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund foreseeing a "market-determined rate" for the Pakistani currency.

Since last week, the rupee lost 3.74% against the dollar in the interbank market, with the currency cumulatively losing 37.45 since January 2018.