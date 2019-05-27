Share:

Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Monday started hearing of cases through e-Court system.It is for the first time in judicial history of Pakistan that cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan are heard through videolink connectivity.

A three member bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel formally initiated the proceedings of cases through e-Court system at Principal seat Islamabad and Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi.

The Advocate of Karachi whose cases were fixed for hearing at Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi argued their cases through videolink and the Bench at Principal Seat Islamabad heard and decided the cases.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa while hearing first case through the technology remarked that a big milestone has been achieved in the Judicial history of Pakistan that case are been heard through latest technology.

The facility will benefit lawyers and litigants to save them time and money, he added. His lordships also extended his thanks to IT Committee of Supreme Court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and other stakeholders including NADRA team for their untiring efforts that made this project successful.