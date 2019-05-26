Share:

RAWALPINDI- Eid shopping is gaining momentum as great rush of people is being witnessed in various markets and shopping malls of the city.

Large numbers of people throng to markets and shopping centres, especially after ‘iftar’ to purchase clothes, accessories, jewellery, shoes and other items.

Different stalls of bangles, ladies garments and children toys have been set up in the markets which also attract shoppers.

“We came here for Eid shopping due to pleasant weather at night”, a woman visiting bazaar along with her children for shopping said.

The shopkeepers said that sale of different items had increased these days, though people seemed reluctant to visit markets due to hot weather. He hoped that more people would be visiting bazaars and shopping malls in coming days. For the traders, it is best time to make money; a trader expressed his views in Saddar Bazaar.

According to police spokesman, law enforcers have been deployed in plain clothes at various sensitive areas and close circuit cameras are operating in different busy bazaars, parks and other public places to avoid any untoward incident.