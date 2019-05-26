Share:

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI - Eid shopping is gaining momentum as great rush of people is being witnessed in various markets and shopping malls of the city. A large numbers of people throng to markets and shopping centres, especially after ‘Iftar’, to purchase clothes, accessories, jewellery, shoes and other items.

Different stalls of bangles, ladies garments and children toys have been set up in the markets which also attract shoppers. “We came here for Eid shopping due to pleasant weather at night” a woman visiting bazaar along with her children for shopping told APP.

The shopkeepers said that sale of different items have been increased these days, though people seemed reluctant to visit markets due to hot weather. He hoped that more people would be visiting bazaars and shopping malls in coming days. For the traders, it is best time to make money, a trader expressed his views in Saddar Bazaar.

According to police spokesman, Law enforcers have been deployed in plain clothes at various sensitive areas and close circuit cameras are operating in different busy bazaars, parks and other public places to avoid any untoward incident. The beauty saloons across the country are seeing brisk business with attractive deals and packages for the Eid customers, offering variety of services at discounted rates.

Beauty parlours, facing stiff competition, are offering discounts to its Eid time customers. Most of the beauty parlous which provide skin care, facial aesthetic, foot care, hair treatment and many other services, are experiencing a heavy rush of fashion enthusiasts, especially the young people.

According to Beauticians, beauty parlous, facing stiff competition, are offering discounts to its Eid time customers. Beauticians claimed that despite a rapid growth in parlors they are finding it difficult to cope with an unprecedented rush of customers, with more and more beauty conscious women visiting them on Eid.

A growing interest in glamor and fashion are supporting the growing industry, they added. Besides well-known parlours , thousands of small and big salons in towns are also providing employment to many Henna experts. Asma Sohail a Beautician said, everyone’s requirements will be different, but the demand for henna designs will be on top of all.

A beauty expert said customers are not happy with the Eid rush everyone wants to be serviced as early as they come because of this our old clients get angry. A parlor owner Sadia Zohaib said that women were coming for facials and skin treatments with vegetables, fruits and herbal ingredients and massage for a fresher look. She said women were also opting for pedicures, manicures, hair treatment and coloring their hair different shades including burgundy, golden brown, copper and blond.

She said most women prefer layer cuts since it matches all face shapes while some preferred straightening their hair with a cut. A home wife said, to prepare for Eid, we need to do a lot of things. Apart from shopping, we spend time on pampering ourselves. Beauty salons, with a view to draw more customers, have offered special deals for the treatments and services they provide, she added.

Some salons offer special packages to their customers, such as free haircuts, said Ushna Iman a Young lady. Many beauticians also say that though the regular customers keep visiting throughout the year, but on Eid they get clients who usually do not visit parlours.

They say that their businesses have expanded due to the growing interest in glamor and fashion in general.

A reception in-charge in famous salon said, “We are fully booked at the moment. During the days before Eid, we make around 60 to 80 appointments.”

Yusra Shahbaz a beautician said, ”We normally ask our customers to book one week in advance. For henna, we are fully booked, and clients will come a day or two before Eid.”

“We bring very experienced and professional staff to give distinguished services without delay, Eid is a time when people of all ages come to beautify themselves”, A Manager of Salon informed.

Normally, beauty salons offer different packages much before Eid, but on chand raat, the prices go up due to rush and shortage of staff a client said.