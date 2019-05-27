Share:

LAHORE : The Punjab Environment Protection Agency has constituted Environment Assessment Advisory Committee, which will render pieces of advice on all aspects of environment assessment. Yasin Hatif, who is an environment lawyer and member of the committee, said the committee has been formed by the PEPA director-general under the Initial Environmental Examination & Environmental Impact Assessment Regulations 2000 for the purposes of rendering advice on all aspects of environmental assessment, including guidelines, procedures and categorisation of projects.