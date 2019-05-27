Share:

Lahore : Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said people vote PTI to power for accountability of corrupt leaders. Responding to question while talking to newsmen in Lahore, Fawad said people had rejected politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the last elections. Talking about internal rifts in PML-N, Fawad alleged that some senior leaders of the PML-N had refused to work under the leadership of Maryam Nawaz. He said people voted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to power for accountability of the corrupt elements and the party would fulfill all its promises.