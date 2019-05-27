Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Sunday said the government would present a balanced budget.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the previous governments had left huge burden of loans, but the government was making all out efforts to put the country on the path to development and prosperity.

Usman Dar said holding protest was the democratic and constitutional right of the opposition but they had nothing to sell now and public would not support them.

People of Pakistan were well aware of the massive corruption and money laundering committed in the PPP and PML-N’s tenures, he added.

The special assistant said there was a big gap between exports and imports of the country during the last government of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but now the incumbent government was making efforts to bridge that gap.

Replying to a question, he said the government had launched several welfare programmes for poor masses including Ehsas programme, Shelter Homes, Housing scheme for low income people, Youth programme and Health cards scheme.