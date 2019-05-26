Share:

Human Imunodeficiency Virus (HIV) is a virus which destroys the cells of the immune system and make us unable to fight against the every day infections and ailments.

But wretchedly, the fatal disease HIV/AIDS is alarming and whose patients have reached to 5000 in Balochistan only. Among 5000 registered cases only 822 were being treated in certain hospital in Balochistan. And, 6200 patients die annually due to the fatal diseses of HIV.

However, the people must secure themselves by this fatal ailment whose major cause is unsafe sexual practices and the government is urgedp to establish more centers in Balochistan where the HIV/AIDS patients get proper treatment.

WAHEED WAHID,

Makran, May 9.