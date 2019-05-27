Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Khurram Sher Zaman said that three hospitals in Karachi were transferred to the federal authorities on the orders of apex court and whosoever hinders the process is committing contempt of court.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PTI lawmaker - who also heads party’s Karachi chapter - said that those calling out the prime minister and elected government as selected is himself a stooge at the hands of his father Asif Zardari and aunt Fayal Talpur.

He said that those who promised ‘roti, kapra and makan’ have only given Aids and poverty to the masses whom they ruled for years.

“Health emergency in the province has resulted in the spread of Aids in the province and the facilities at the district and taluqa hospitals across the province are worst,” he said.

He further said that the protest call from the PPP chairman against transfer to hospitals to federal government would go in vain as the federal authorities would not take back their notification. “These hospitals are taken over in the interests of the people of the province,” he said.

YDA OPPOSES FEDERAL GOVT DECISION

Young Doctors Association (YDA) Sindh opposed the federal government’s decision of taking back administrative control of three major hospitals of of Sindh and announced to observe black day allover Sindh province next week.

Chairman YDA Sindh Dr Muhammad Umer Sultan in his statement said the federal government through a notification took administrative control of three major hospitals of Sindh including Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), National Institute of Child Health and National Institute of Cardiovascular (NICVD). He said YDA Sindh was not in favor of this step and said that the decision would lead to total collapse of these institutions.

He said Sindh government worked hard to establish those hospitals in last 10 years and poor patients got best treatment facilities. He said budget of those hospitals had also been increased while many world class facilities were being provided by the provincial government in those health facilities.

Dr Umer Sultan said both patients and professionals would be affected due to this federal government decision. He urged the poor patients and social crucial to support YDA in this regard.

He said YDA believed that the three major hospitals should be under administrative control of Sindh government. He announced that YDS Sindh would observe black day in across the Sindh province next week by wearing black ribbons.