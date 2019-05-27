Share:

LAHORE : PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz has expressed grave concern over the worsening economic situation and said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will completely ruin the economy if he is given more time in power. Talking to reporters here on Sunday, he said in case the economy gets further setbacks, some of those occupying important positions will flee to Dubai and others to Egypt, a clear reference to those regulating the economy. The economy, he said, was sliding by the day and international agencies were saying Pakistani rupee was the weakest currency of the region. “In case we did not discharge our obligations at this juncture, the nation will not forgive us”. He foresaw a storm of price hike after the new budget, scheduled to be announced on June 11.

He called Prime Minister Imran Khan “Jhootay Khan” and pledged that he would be held accountable. The PML-N leader said all opposition parties would participate in the all-party conference to be organized by Maulana Fazlur Rehman after Eid. The participants, he said, would work out a future course of action. Hamza was equally critical of the NAB and its chairman. The NAB is completely politicized, he alleged. He said a parliamentary party should look into the interview the NAB chairman gave and the video circulating on the social media.