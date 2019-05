Share:

LAHORE : The Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan has branded the Pushtoom Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) an anti-state organisation that should be eliminated without delay.

JUP President Dr Abolkhair and Secretary General Qari Zawwar Bahadur said in a statement here on Sunday that PTM had the backing of anti-Pakistan elements.

The two leaders condemned the PTM attack on the defenders of Pakistan.