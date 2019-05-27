Share:

CHITRAL - A Kalash elder Sher Muhammad passed away in Rumbur, the second valley of the Kalasha tribe in Chitral. He was 75. According to Kalash traditions his body would be kept at Jastkan the worship place of Kalash community in front of audience and the death would be celebrated for three days as the Kalash do not mourn the death of their dead, instead celebrate the occasion saying the person was transcending to a better afterlife.

Goats were slaughtered depending on the status of the dead person sometime amounting to 100 goats. Songs and eulogies in praise of the dead were chanted throughout the celebration period. The cap of the deceased was kept beside his coffin with money and articles of daily use, sometime even cigarette and naswar were placed alongside the body of the dead person at Jastkan along with fresh and dry fruits. It may be noted here that the three-day funeral celebration was for males whereas females have a one day celebration.