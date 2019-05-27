Share:

CHITRAL- Kalash notable Sher Muhammad passed away in Rumbur, the second valley of the Kalasha tribe in Chitral. He was 75.

According to Kalash traditions, his body will be kept at Jastkakhan the worship place of Kalash community in audience and the death celebrated for three days. The Kalash do not mourn the death of their dead, instead celebrate the occasion saying the person is transcending to a better afterlife.

Goats are slaughtered depending on the status of the dead person sometime amounting to 100 goats. Songs and eulogies in praise of the death are chanted throughout the mourning period. The cap of the deceased is kept beside his coffin where money and articles of daily use are placed. Sometime even cigarette and naswar are placed alongside the body of dead person at Jastkan along with fresh and dry fruit, just in case the person needed them in the afterlife. It may be noted that the three-day funeral celebration is for male whereas female have a one-day celebration.