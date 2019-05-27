Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday distributed ration bags among 10,000 households as the party claims that it has been facing unannounced ban on its welfare arm - Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF).

The event to distribute the ration bags among the needy households was held at the party’s headquarters in Bahdurabad on Sunday, where trucks filled with food items were sent to different areas of the city for distribution among needy households.

Addressing on the occasion, the party’s convener and federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the charity wing of the party is older than the MQM-P and now they have decided to distribute the food items at the door steps of needy families rather than inviting them to hurt their feelings.

“We are doing our best to serve the masses but were unable to do it properly due to unannounced ban on our welfare activities,” he said adding that despite of it they would distribute food bags among 10,000 needy households.

He said that mistake from an individual should not become a suffering for a charity organization as happening in case of KKF. “Helping a poor is made a crime for us,” he said adding that the KKF had served the people of Kashmir after earthquake and was awarded for best charity activities from the state.

Siddiqui said that MQM-P has always called for formation of new administrative units in the country due to increased pressures of population growth.

Demanding for a province is not treason as the constitution has given a procedure for formation of provinces,” he said adding that instead opposing the new provinces is denial of constitution and comes under treason.

He asked as to why new provinces could be formed in the Punjab province but not in the Sindh province.

“We will never work against the interests of the Sindh province but a party has divided the province on ethnic basis,” he said while referring towards PPP.