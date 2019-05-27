Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif on Monday has accused the government of devising a plan to blackmail National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal.

Speaking in the National Assembly (NA), Khawaja Asif said that PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has shares in the channel which aired news about NAB chief. Attempt to save the skin of own people is deplorable, he added.

PML-N leader demanded to form parliamentary committee to probe NAB chairman’s matter.

Condemning the yesterday’s attack on security forces, Khawaja Asif said that sacrifices of the soldiers against terrorism are worth remembering for good. He said that conspiracies are being hatched in Senate against constitutional amendments passed by lower house.

Talking about the financial issues of the country, he said that Pakistan is facing energy crisis while International Monetary Fund (IMF) is also affecting our economy. The team handling the economic situation of the country has nothing to do with the parliament, he continued.

Asif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken finance adviser on lease. He further said that PML-N regrets of not

amending NAB laws during its tenure. Eight months ago, a talk was held between the government and opposition for the suggestion regarding amendment in NAB laws but no implementation has been carried out on it so far.