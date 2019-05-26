Share:

ISLAMABAD - The overall production of petroleum commodities has witnessed a decline of 6 percent during first three quarters of the current fiscal year as compared to corresponding period of last year. The POL products that showed negative growth include Jet Fuel Oil, production of which decreased by 4.87 percent during July-March (2018-19) compared to the last year, According to the latest data of PBS.

The production of Kerosene oil also decreased by 5.25 percent during the period while the output of high speed diesel decreased by 7.58 percent, furnace oil by 11.1 percent, jute batching oil by 4.5 percent, solvent Naptha by 30.23pc while the production of petroleum products declined by 37.03 percent. The commodities that witnessed positive growth in yield included motor spirits, output of which grew by 7.67 percent while the production of Diesel oil went up by 32.67 percent, lubricating oil by 14.19pc while the production of LPG increased by 27.69pc.